Update 0.0.3 – New content
You asked, and we delivered. This update focuses on making your gameplay smoother, smarter, and more satisfying.
With this update, some old saves may break in a way that makes the shop unavailable, as it now needs to be rented at the start.
🆕 What's New:
60+ new itens!
Map Waypoints & minimap Radar to help you!
Weapon Smugglers
Unit Storage
Bucket for trash
License on purchase
Item Interest
⚙️ Improvements:
Car movement
Map
How the game starts
Loans
New and Reworked Objectives
🐞 Fixes:
Miss Translations
Vehicle was to slow
Hope you all enjoy this version
Changed files in this update