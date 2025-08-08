 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19526762
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.0.3 – New content

You asked, and we delivered. This update focuses on making your gameplay smoother, smarter, and more satisfying.
With this update, some old saves may break in a way that makes the shop unavailable, as it now needs to be rented at the start.

🆕 What's New:

  • 60+ new itens!

  • Map Waypoints & minimap Radar to help you!

  • Weapon Smugglers

  • Unit Storage

  • Bucket for trash

  • License on purchase

  • Item Interest

⚙️ Improvements:

  • Car movement

  • Map

  • How the game starts

  • Loans

  • New and Reworked Objectives

🐞 Fixes:

  • Miss Translations

  • Vehicle was to slow

Hope you all enjoy this version

