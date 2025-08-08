Update 0.0.3 – New content

You asked, and we delivered. This update focuses on making your gameplay smoother, smarter, and more satisfying.

With this update, some old saves may break in a way that makes the shop unavailable, as it now needs to be rented at the start.





🆕 What's New:

60+ new itens!

Map Waypoints & minimap Radar to help you!

Weapon Smugglers

Unit Storage

Bucket for trash

License on purchase

Item Interest

⚙️ Improvements:

Car movement

Map

How the game starts

Loans

New and Reworked Objectives

🐞 Fixes:

Miss Translations

Vehicle was to slow



Hope you all enjoy this version