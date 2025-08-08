 Skip to content
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19526670 Edited 8 August 2025 – 10:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Discord : https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB 

Update 0.95.0.0


Reduced Price

Unity 6.1 Update

Completely new water system ( Better propwash and interaction)

Ultra wide support

New Ship Ventouris

Engine overhaul

Completely New Main Menu 

Custom Ships will be removed temporarily cause this change of the water system affected the old way that's ship float - a new way and robust way to change all the data of the ship needs and test it in the custom ship scene)

Expect Better Performance 


The new update features many changes and bugs that may be found, make sure to report them on discord , the older version will be available on the other branch for everyone that encounters many problems or wants to play with custom ships.


Some Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BpavhEFTXA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61gf21WXlqQ&feature=youtu.be


