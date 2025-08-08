Discord : https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

Update 0.95.0.0





Reduced Price

Unity 6.1 Update

Completely new water system ( Better propwash and interaction)

Ultra wide support

New Ship Ventouris

Engine overhaul

Completely New Main Menu

Custom Ships will be removed temporarily cause this change of the water system affected the old way that's ship float - a new way and robust way to change all the data of the ship needs and test it in the custom ship scene)

Expect Better Performance





The new update features many changes and bugs that may be found, make sure to report them on discord , the older version will be available on the other branch for everyone that encounters many problems or wants to play with custom ships.





Some Videos:



