Update 0.95.0.0
Reduced Price
Unity 6.1 Update
Completely new water system ( Better propwash and interaction)
Ultra wide support
New Ship Ventouris
Engine overhaul
Completely New Main Menu
Custom Ships will be removed temporarily cause this change of the water system affected the old way that's ship float - a new way and robust way to change all the data of the ship needs and test it in the custom ship scene)
Expect Better Performance
The new update features many changes and bugs that may be found, make sure to report them on discord , the older version will be available on the other branch for everyone that encounters many problems or wants to play with custom ships.
