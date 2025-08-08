 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19526664 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where restarting a Katakana practice session at the end of the quiz would incorrectly start a Hiragana session. Restart now always resumes the same practice mode that was just completed.
  • Improved internal mode sync on scene start to prevent rare mismatches between selected mode and displayed content.

