- Fixed an issue where restarting a Katakana practice session at the end of the quiz would incorrectly start a Hiragana session. Restart now always resumes the same practice mode that was just completed.
- Improved internal mode sync on scene start to prevent rare mismatches between selected mode and displayed content.
Kana no Mado - Update 1.1.1
Fixes
