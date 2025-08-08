 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19526570 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dreadnoughts

  • Massive station-sized ships that have station functionality.

  • Requires a Dreadnought Shipyard to be built (can only be built on a station in space). Shipyard maintenance is equivalent to 10 normal-sized modules.

  • While the Dreadnought is inside the shipyard, it is repaired by the parent station (which also takes damage from the environment instead of the Dreadnought).

  • When launched, it is a normal station in space, except for the ability to fly.

  • Jumps between systems are performed via microwarp inside the Dreadnought. The more energy and the lower the mass of the ship, the further the jump radius.

  • Intra-system movement is carried out by ion engines (they are being built, but the dreadnought base has a small built-in engine) and depends on the total weight of the station's cargo and the number of modules.

  • The dreadnoughts themselves are prototypes and will be constantly changing. In order to fully unlock them, players will need to gradually gain points in events.

  • In the future, it will be possible to conduct battles on dreadnoughts.

  • They are an important step before c4 for its research.

Ships

  • All basic t1 ships have become one line of improvements (to be able to improve them at later stages of the game into the following ships).

  • Destroyer added.

    • Can be upgraded into a cruiser/battleship/brig, as it is a transitional milestone between t1 ships and t2.

    • It is itself a universal platform that the player can customize (thanks to which it can be upgraded into as many as 3 different classes of ships), having 2 systems while being a T1 ship.

    • It has extremely low protection, which the player must build himself by using 2 slots for systems.

    • It has 4 guns with a low CPU-slot ratio on board.

    • It is purchased on the same planets as the science vessel/frigate.

  • Outer worlds of factions that require 0 reputation for landing - now sell an interceptor instead of a heavy interceptor.

  • Ships that can be upgraded from other ships and are sold for credits - have become 1.5x times more expensive (Transport M2, Infiltrator, and etc.).

Fixes

  • The shot delay is now correctly applied to the ship when it is changed, without the need to turn it on/off for updating.

  • Fixed the error with double sending of credits from handing in an item for a request in the auction.

  • Fixed the breakage of the ship's speed and position when using multiple afterburners.

