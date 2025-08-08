Dreadnoughts
Massive station-sized ships that have station functionality.
Requires a Dreadnought Shipyard to be built (can only be built on a station in space). Shipyard maintenance is equivalent to 10 normal-sized modules.
While the Dreadnought is inside the shipyard, it is repaired by the parent station (which also takes damage from the environment instead of the Dreadnought).
When launched, it is a normal station in space, except for the ability to fly.
Jumps between systems are performed via microwarp inside the Dreadnought. The more energy and the lower the mass of the ship, the further the jump radius.
Intra-system movement is carried out by ion engines (they are being built, but the dreadnought base has a small built-in engine) and depends on the total weight of the station's cargo and the number of modules.
The dreadnoughts themselves are prototypes and will be constantly changing. In order to fully unlock them, players will need to gradually gain points in events.
In the future, it will be possible to conduct battles on dreadnoughts.
They are an important step before c4 for its research.
Ships
All basic t1 ships have become one line of improvements (to be able to improve them at later stages of the game into the following ships).
Destroyer added.
Can be upgraded into a cruiser/battleship/brig, as it is a transitional milestone between t1 ships and t2.
It is itself a universal platform that the player can customize (thanks to which it can be upgraded into as many as 3 different classes of ships), having 2 systems while being a T1 ship.
It has extremely low protection, which the player must build himself by using 2 slots for systems.
It has 4 guns with a low CPU-slot ratio on board.
It is purchased on the same planets as the science vessel/frigate.
Outer worlds of factions that require 0 reputation for landing - now sell an interceptor instead of a heavy interceptor.
Ships that can be upgraded from other ships and are sold for credits - have become 1.5x times more expensive (Transport M2, Infiltrator, and etc.).
Fixes
The shot delay is now correctly applied to the ship when it is changed, without the need to turn it on/off for updating.
Fixed the error with double sending of credits from handing in an item for a request in the auction.
Fixed the breakage of the ship's speed and position when using multiple afterburners.
