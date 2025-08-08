Massive station-sized ships that have station functionality.

Requires a Dreadnought Shipyard to be built (can only be built on a station in space). Shipyard maintenance is equivalent to 10 normal-sized modules.

While the Dreadnought is inside the shipyard, it is repaired by the parent station (which also takes damage from the environment instead of the Dreadnought).

When launched, it is a normal station in space, except for the ability to fly.

Jumps between systems are performed via microwarp inside the Dreadnought. The more energy and the lower the mass of the ship, the further the jump radius.

Intra-system movement is carried out by ion engines (they are being built, but the dreadnought base has a small built-in engine) and depends on the total weight of the station's cargo and the number of modules.

The dreadnoughts themselves are prototypes and will be constantly changing. In order to fully unlock them, players will need to gradually gain points in events.

In the future, it will be possible to conduct battles on dreadnoughts.