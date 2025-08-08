Hello everyone, patch 0.18.007 is here.
I've spent most of my time working on trying to fix the crashes.
I'm trying to find and fix things that causing the issues, so hopefully there should be less crashes in this patch.
If you notice any pattern or something that crashes the game, please let me know.
Memory leak issues while transitioning scenes should be fixed.
You can send your crash logs or player logs to the info@massivehug.xyz
You can find them here:
Users/[username]/AppData/Local/Temp/Massive Hug/Demon Hunt/Crashes
Users/[username]/AppData/LocalLow/Massive Hug
Also backing up your save files once in a while might be a good idea.
Crashes might corrupt them if they happen mid-save.
-Fixed the Orb of Persistance causing pylons not acting properly.
-Added a warning that pops up when inventory is full.
-Fixed the reroll button size.
-Decreased the brightness of Soulstone particles and Dualsaber.
-Increased weapon Dualsaber base damage from 30 to 36
-Increased weapon Kunai base damage from 20 to 24
-Decreased weapon Halo base damage from 10 to 8
-Decreased weapon Arc Emitter fragment lifetime
-Decreased weapon Disc base damage from 40 to 32
-Decreased weapon Surge ring count
-Decreased weapon Minigun base damage from 14 to 12
-Decreased weapon Mortar fragment count
-Increased artifact Hunt Rush damage (%10, %12, %14, %16, %20) => (%12, %14, %16, %20, %24)
-Decreased artifact Elder max hp (%1, %2, %3, %4, %5) => (%1, %1.2, %1.4, %1.6, %2)
You can find previous versions in betas section.
Right click in library on steam/properties/beta.
You can opt into opentest branch. I'm pushing the patches there first.
Also game sold 10k+ in first week, well above my expectations. And 100k+ hunts completed so far.
Thank you very much
0.18.007
