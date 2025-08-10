 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19526427 Edited 10 August 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Creators!

The highly anticipated v1.6 is now live! 🎉

First up, I’ve upgraded the game engine to Unity 6 (2025) to meet mobile requirements, which is quite the leap from Unity 2021! This brings improved stability, security, and performance across the board.

Next, there’s a new age verification system. On your first login, you’ll be asked for your date of birth. This info is never shared or uploaded. Like in Roblox or Clash of Clans, it helps provide a safer, age-appropriate experience for everyone.

Finally, we now have a moderation system! Moderators can kick or ban disruptive players, and hosts can still kick players in their own worlds. Please use the forum to report players or appeal bans. If you see a moderator abusing their power, please let me know — we’re not here to control people, just to keep the community fun and respectful.

Thanks for playing, and enjoy the update!

Cheers,

Daniel

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1990051
macOS Depot 1990052
Linux Depot 1990053
