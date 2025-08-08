A few fixes for common problems:
-Improved RYB 3 answer checking code, which hopefully should resolve the issues there.
-Fixed a softlock in the long path in the "puzzles on tape" round
-Fixed an issue in 20 small mazes, where you could move the exit
I have a bug tracker on the bug forum where you can see the progress of any bugs, if you're curious.
Thank you for playing!
FLEB
Update for August 8th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update