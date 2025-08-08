 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19526379 Edited 8 August 2025 – 10:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A few fixes for common problems:

-Improved RYB 3 answer checking code, which hopefully should resolve the issues there.
-Fixed a softlock in the long path in the "puzzles on tape" round
-Fixed an issue in 20 small mazes, where you could move the exit

I have a bug tracker on the bug forum where you can see the progress of any bugs, if you're curious.

Thank you for playing!

FLEB

Changed files in this update

Depot 2702171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link