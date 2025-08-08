A few fixes for common problems:



-Improved RYB 3 answer checking code, which hopefully should resolve the issues there.

-Fixed a softlock in the long path in the "puzzles on tape" round

-Fixed an issue in 20 small mazes, where you could move the exit



I have a bug tracker on the bug forum where you can see the progress of any bugs, if you're curious.



Thank you for playing!



FLEB