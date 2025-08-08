1. Changed the main menu music to a less noisy one and lowered the volume

2. Released the frame rate upper limit to 144 FPS (previously 65 FPS). But this only applies to the single player mode. For multiplayer mode the frame rate is clipped at 59 FPS for stability and avoiding jitters. Now PvP mode should be smoother.

3. Added a small hit indicater around the cross hair to indicate if player has successfully hit the head or belly

4. Jab and cross angle corrected when upper body is at low position

5. Reduced max stamina drain speed

6. Reduced max stamina drop when HP drops

7. Reduced base damage rate but increased damager scaler at low HP and SP, so less chance to have "heavy strike" at the beginning of the fight

8. Refined tutorial to deliver more information