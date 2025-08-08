 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19526310 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We’ve made a few small updates to improve your overall gaming experience. Check out the latest fixes:

  • Nesting of descriptions restored with changed behaviour - now you have to right-click to nest.

  • Game freezing issue fixed.

  • Auto-assign when selecting days now requires holding Ctrl.

  • Buying an entire slot of items in the shop now requires holding Ctrl.

  • Fish Sandwich: energy reduced from 100 → 75.

  • Golden Fish Sandwich: energy reduced from 200 → 150.

  • Number of animals whose life is increased by Catfish reduced from 5 → 3

  • Number of animals whose life is increased by Baked Catfish reduced from 7 → 6, and the duration of the life increase reduced from 3 → 2

  • Yellowfin Tuna: uses reduced from 3 → 2.

  • Baked Yellowfin Tuna: uses reduced from 4 → 3.

  • Pufferfish: uses reduced from 3 → 2.

  • Baked Pufferfish: uses reduced from 6 → 4.

  • Fixed keyword collisions for certain items.

  • Fixed a bug where the Wizard started with Fragility -1.

  • Fixed a bug where the Builder had Beekeeper’s XP bonus from the honey.

  • Corrected some Polish descriptions.

  • Money earned from Pirate Coins and Brains now correctly adds to the money earned statistics.

  • Updated the Jungle biome description so that it now shows it also unlocks Camellia and Horsetail seeds

We truly appreciate all your support and feedback, it means a lot to us and helps the game keep getting better!

Happy gaming, and stay tuned for more updates!

