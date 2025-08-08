Hey everyone!
We’ve made a few small updates to improve your overall gaming experience. Check out the latest fixes:
Nesting of descriptions restored with changed behaviour - now you have to right-click to nest.
Game freezing issue fixed.
Auto-assign when selecting days now requires holding Ctrl.
Buying an entire slot of items in the shop now requires holding Ctrl.
Fish Sandwich: energy reduced from 100 → 75.
Golden Fish Sandwich: energy reduced from 200 → 150.
Number of animals whose life is increased by Catfish reduced from 5 → 3
Number of animals whose life is increased by Baked Catfish reduced from 7 → 6, and the duration of the life increase reduced from 3 → 2
Yellowfin Tuna: uses reduced from 3 → 2.
Baked Yellowfin Tuna: uses reduced from 4 → 3.
Pufferfish: uses reduced from 3 → 2.
Baked Pufferfish: uses reduced from 6 → 4.
Fixed keyword collisions for certain items.
Fixed a bug where the Wizard started with Fragility -1.
Fixed a bug where the Builder had Beekeeper’s XP bonus from the honey.
Corrected some Polish descriptions.
Money earned from Pirate Coins and Brains now correctly adds to the money earned statistics.
Updated the Jungle biome description so that it now shows it also unlocks Camellia and Horsetail seeds
We truly appreciate all your support and feedback, it means a lot to us and helps the game keep getting better!
Happy gaming, and stay tuned for more updates!
Changed files in this update