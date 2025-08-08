Hey everyone!

We’ve made a few small updates to improve your overall gaming experience. Check out the latest fixes:

Nesting of descriptions restored with changed behaviour - now you have to right-click to nest.

Game freezing issue fixed.

Auto-assign when selecting days now requires holding Ctrl.

Buying an entire slot of items in the shop now requires holding Ctrl.

Fish Sandwich: energy reduced from 100 → 75.

Golden Fish Sandwich: energy reduced from 200 → 150.

Number of animals whose life is increased by Catfish reduced from 5 → 3

Number of animals whose life is increased by Baked Catfish reduced from 7 → 6, and the duration of the life increase reduced from 3 → 2

Yellowfin Tuna: uses reduced from 3 → 2.

Baked Yellowfin Tuna: uses reduced from 4 → 3.

Pufferfish: uses reduced from 3 → 2.

Baked Pufferfish: uses reduced from 6 → 4.

Fixed keyword collisions for certain items.

Fixed a bug where the Wizard started with Fragility -1.

Fixed a bug where the Builder had Beekeeper’s XP bonus from the honey.

Corrected some Polish descriptions.

Money earned from Pirate Coins and Brains now correctly adds to the money earned statistics.