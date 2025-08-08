 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19526268 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustment：

  • Optimized the filtering function and added a button to apply filters to all subclasses.

  • Reduced the cost required to unlock the safe box.

  • Added an announcement with solutions for the black screen issue.

  • When the language is set to non-Chinese, the help button now links to the English version of the wiki.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where skills with split among enemies effects dealt incorrect damage.

    - Affected skills include the Ranger's Charged Attack and the Assassin's Electro-Net Toss.

  • Fixed display issues on ultrawide monitors with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

  • Fixed a rare issue where the game could fail to launch under certain conditions.

  • Fixed mercenary names vanishing in tavern on 4K displays.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link