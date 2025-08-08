📋 Feature Adjustment：
Optimized the filtering function and added a button to apply filters to all subclasses.
Reduced the cost required to unlock the safe box.
Added an announcement with solutions for the black screen issue.
When the language is set to non-Chinese, the help button now links to the English version of the wiki.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where skills with split among enemies effects dealt incorrect damage.
- Affected skills include the Ranger's Charged Attack and the Assassin's Electro-Net Toss.
Fixed display issues on ultrawide monitors with a 32:9 aspect ratio.
Fixed a rare issue where the game could fail to launch under certain conditions.
Fixed mercenary names vanishing in tavern on 4K displays.
