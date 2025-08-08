- Improve the keyboard input validation controls (input finishing by n are correctly converted in kana)
- Added Click to move control in option
- Added option to enable / disable game pause during unfocus
- One more secret
- Made more distinct the 店 and 家 sprites
- Bug and localization fixes
Version 1.00.0014
