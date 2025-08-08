 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19526071
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improve the keyboard input validation controls (input finishing by n are correctly converted in kana)
- Added Click to move control in option
- Added option to enable / disable game pause during unfocus
- One more secret
- Made more distinct the 店 and 家 sprites
- Bug and localization fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2798611
macOS Depot 2798612
Linux 64-bit Depot 2798613
