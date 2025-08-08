 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19526047 Edited 8 August 2025 – 09:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - August 8th
Asia Server Time: 17:10 - 18:10
UTC Time: 09:10 - 10:10

New Events

  • Added Novice Brave Event: Exchange Black Souls for selectable Tier 1 Green equipment, and Tier 1 Blue weapons/armor.

  • Purple-quality weapon/armor chests from Glory Hunt Event have been merged into the Novice Brave Event.

New Features

  • White-quality (Tier 4-6), Green (Tier 1-2), and Blue (Tier 1-2) equipment can now be sold for Black Souls.

  • How to: Click the "Sell" button in the bottom-right corner of item tooltips.

Optimizations

  • Teleporting in Fading Isle no longer consumes Black Souls.

  • Temporary Backpack: Items no longer drop on death with Punishment Level 3.

  • Pet auto-dismantle now displays specific equipment names in prompts.

  • Adjusted dynamic HP for Lava King I/II (base HP reduced by ~30%).

  • Elite Avalon Lion Priest AI tweaks: Reduced movement speed, slowed homing projectiles, and replaced electric orb tracking with random-angle attacks.

  • Increased drop rate for Corrosion Essence.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed inability to batch-dismantle Purple Sigils.

  • Fixed attribute display errors caused by language parsing issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258891
