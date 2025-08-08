Server Maintenance - August 8th
Asia Server Time: 17:10 - 18:10
UTC Time: 09:10 - 10:10
New Events
Added Novice Brave Event: Exchange Black Souls for selectable Tier 1 Green equipment, and Tier 1 Blue weapons/armor.
Purple-quality weapon/armor chests from Glory Hunt Event have been merged into the Novice Brave Event.
New Features
White-quality (Tier 4-6), Green (Tier 1-2), and Blue (Tier 1-2) equipment can now be sold for Black Souls.
How to: Click the "Sell" button in the bottom-right corner of item tooltips.
Optimizations
Teleporting in Fading Isle no longer consumes Black Souls.
Temporary Backpack: Items no longer drop on death with Punishment Level 3.
Pet auto-dismantle now displays specific equipment names in prompts.
Adjusted dynamic HP for Lava King I/II (base HP reduced by ~30%).
Elite Avalon Lion Priest AI tweaks: Reduced movement speed, slowed homing projectiles, and replaced electric orb tracking with random-angle attacks.
Increased drop rate for Corrosion Essence.
Bug Fixes
Fixed inability to batch-dismantle Purple Sigils.
Fixed attribute display errors caused by language parsing issues.
