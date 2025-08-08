 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19525963 Edited 8 August 2025 – 09:59:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Monsters and items are now slightly highlighted when moving the cursor above them.
  • Fixes to the thread-safety of the sound system.
  • Music volume is now properly restored after interrupting a dialogue.
  • Various other bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

