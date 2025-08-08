The past week was mostly focused on gamepad implementations and related gameplay updates:



- Gamepad acceleration added

- Target lock system updated

- Barrel grenades reworked

- Radio gamepad support implemented

- Radio auto-interception added as an option



- Gamepad weapon spread adjustments

- Pistol added as a new weapon class



- Grenades and explosives on the map now support target lock

- Level artwork updates

- Loot placement and balance tweaks on the map

Thank you for your support and feedback!