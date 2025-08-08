The past week was mostly focused on gamepad implementations and related gameplay updates:
- Gamepad acceleration added
- Target lock system updated
- Barrel grenades reworked
- Radio gamepad support implemented
- Radio auto-interception added as an option
- Gamepad weapon spread adjustments
- Pistol added as a new weapon class
- Grenades and explosives on the map now support target lock
- Level artwork updates
- Loot placement and balance tweaks on the map
Thank you for your support and feedback!
Changed files in this update