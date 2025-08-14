Thank you for playing Wizardry Variants Daphne.Ver. 1.14.0 has been released.--------------------------------------------------------◆Waymarker of SummershadeSpecial Supplies◆--------------------------------------------------------Log in during the event period to receive special supplies, including a total of 2 Unique Remains: Everdistant Summershade and 400 Gems of Org.[Event Period]8/14/2025 (16:00) - 9/3/2025 (23:59) JST[How to Claim]Rewards can be claimed from Adventurer's Guild > Supplies > Special Supplies.*You can claim up to 7 days' worth of unclaimed rewards at once during the event period.--------------------------------------------------------◆Chilling Tales in the Cool EveningMissions◆--------------------------------------------------------Complete designated limited-time missions during the event period to earn points and receive special rewards, such as up to 2 Unique Remains: Everdistant Summershade, 400 Gems of Org, and more.[Event Period]8/14/2025 (16:00) - 8/27/2025 (23:59) JST[Chilling Tales in the Cool Evening Mission Pass Introduction]In conjunction with Chilling Tales in the Cool Evening Missions, a Chilling Tales in the Cool Evening Mission Pass will be available for purchase.With a Mission Pass, you can obtain additional rewards on top of standard mission rewards, such as up to 3 Unique Remains: Everdistant Summershade (with bonus) and 150 Gems of Org.*For reward details, please see the treasure chest on the Chilling Tales in the Cool Evening Mission screen.*The Chilling Tales in the Cool Evening Missions can be purchased from the Jeweler under Adventurer's Passport.*Even if you have purchased the Chilling Tales in the Cool Evening Mission Pass, you must complete the missions during the event period and claim the rewards from the mission screen to receive them.--------------------------------------------------------◆Den Dispatch Request Renewal◆--------------------------------------------------------Den Dispatch Requests, which were available on an irregular basis, can now be accepted any time.[Requests Made Permanent]- Den of Earth B1F Exploration- Den of Fire B1F Exploration- Den of Wind B1F Exploration- Den of Light B1F Exploration*These requests are unlocked by clearing the respective Dens.*With permanent availability, the request acceptance conditions and rewards have been adjusted from the previously available versions.In addition, if you possess an Elite Passport, you can accept special Dispatch Requests with increased rewards.[Elite Passport Exclusive Requests]- [Passport-Exclusive] Den of Earth B1F Investigation Escort- [Passport-Exclusive] Den of Fire B1F Investigation Escort- [Passport-Exclusive] Den of Wind B1F Investigation Escort- [Passport-Exclusive] Den of Light B1F Investigation Escort--------------------------------------------------------◆Returnee Bonus◆--------------------------------------------------------A Returnee Bonus has been added to support adventurers who have been inactive for a set period of time.--------------------------------------------------------◆Abyss-Clearing Missions◆--------------------------------------------------------Missions for the Beginning Abyss and the Trade Waterway have been added.- Abyss-Clearing I Missions- Abyss-Clearing II MissionsThe above missions become available depending on your current main story progress. For more details, see Missions > No Limit.--------------------------------------------------------◆Limited-Time Weekly Items Added◆--------------------------------------------------------The Jeweler's limited-time Weekly tab now features items to aid in equipment enhancement.The Luxurious Equipment Enhancement Set is a special pack that contains Fine Grade Iron Ore, 200 Azure Lustrous Ore, and 15 each of Low, Mid, and High Grade Iron Ore.The newly added items become available for purchase depending on your Den clear progress. For more details, see each item under the Jeweler's Limited Time Offer section.--------------------------------------------------------◆Planned Update◆--------------------------------------------------------We are currently aware that using Change Style with Merge can be inconvenient, as you lose access to the original character's Discipline, and bonus points and Fortitude values default to those of the assimilated adventurer.For updates starting next month, we are developing improvements so that when you merge using a different Style, you will be able to gain better effects for discipline, bonus points, fortitude, and more.--------------------------------------------------------◆Day of Blessing◆--------------------------------------------------------During the event period, various effects will occur in town and the Abyss.*Details can be found during the event period under Day of Blessing in the slide menu.[Enhancement Discount Campaign (Gold)]During the campaign period, the gold cost of Enhancement at the Blacksmith is discounted.[Campaign Period]8/18/2025 (0:00) - 8/24/2025 (23:59) JST--------------------------------------------------------◆Gold Ore Removal◆--------------------------------------------------------We have removed gold ore that was obtained via the following issue.- In [Urgent] Gold Ore Collection, target enemies would continue to spawn even after the request was completed.--------------------------------------------------------[Bugs Fixed]--------------------------------------------------------- In the Search for the Missing Girl request, the only available retry option may be Accept Death.- Restarting the app on a pitfall tile may make progression impossible.- The app may experience performance drops after each time a battle ends.- Performing certain actions may cause the app to crash.- SP recovery from Blessing of the Beastfolk Goddess does not trigger again after activation via Counterattack.- After the True Words of Fire skill is inherited, increasing its skill level does not enhance the Accuracy and Defense Power reduction effects.- The level 4 description for the Astral Break skill lists fewer turns of Action Speed Up than intended.- The level 4 REINIKUS skill heals less HP than intended- At level 5 or higher, the KUSFIS skill fails to remove Spell-Bind from allies other than the selected target.- The Sanctuary's Blessing skill incorrectly shows levels 2 to 7.*The skill is only available at level 1.- The Kunoichi Self-Discipline skill's detailed description is the same as its short description.- Learning or leveling up the Kunoichi Self-Discipline skill does not increase Evade Trap stat as intended.- A skill's detail screen may show a level 7 button, even if the skill's level cap is lower.- Equipping multiple items with the same status affliction resistance effects does not stack.- Corrected the English translation of the Cresting Wave Stance skill to match its intended effects.- Various other issues have been addressed.Event periods and contents are subject to change without any prior notice.We hope you will continue to enjoy and support Wizardry Variants Daphne.