Hi folks,
This latest hotfix addresses a potentially serious error when assigning duties to yourself in camp as a vampire, along with a few other changes and improvements I was working on at the time.
Hotfix - 08/08/25 # 0.7.92
- Fixed a potential exception error when assigning camp duties to yourself as a vampire.
- Fixed an issue that prevented overriding one of Reyla's portraits through mods.
- Fixed some typos in various conversations.
- Improved feedback and layout in the World Log.
- Improved feedback for discoveries.
- Added IsMember(string), IsActiveMember(string), Terrain(string), OnDowntime(string), HasNPCActivity(string, string, int), and CheckTimer(string) as EXTERNAL Ink Script binds.
- Added some extra templates in the Perk Editor's Generate Description method.
- Added extra passives for Animals and Undead summons' Damage and Armor. Summon Damage (Animal or Undead) and Summon Armor (Animal or Undead) will affect only Animal or Undead summons respectively.
- Balance tweaks in various perks. (The new changes won't affect your saved characters in any way if they already have these perks.)
Changed files in this update