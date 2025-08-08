Hi folks,

This latest hotfix addresses a potentially serious error when assigning duties to yourself in camp as a vampire, along with a few other changes and improvements I was working on at the time.

Hotfix - 08/08/25 # 0.7.92

- Fixed a potential exception error when assigning camp duties to yourself as a vampire.

- Fixed an issue that prevented overriding one of Reyla's portraits through mods.

- Fixed some typos in various conversations.

- Improved feedback and layout in the World Log.

- Improved feedback for discoveries.

- Added IsMember(string), IsActiveMember(string), Terrain(string), OnDowntime(string), HasNPCActivity(string, string, int), and CheckTimer(string) as EXTERNAL Ink Script binds.

- Added some extra templates in the Perk Editor's Generate Description method.

- Added extra passives for Animals and Undead summons' Damage and Armor. Summon Damage (Animal or Undead) and Summon Armor (Animal or Undead) will affect only Animal or Undead summons respectively.

- Balance tweaks in various perks. (The new changes won't affect your saved characters in any way if they already have these perks.)