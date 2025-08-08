Hey everyone!
Apologies for a second update so soon, I have fixed a couple other issues that have been raised from launch.
Changes
Updated the kitchen staff locker decor
Bug Fixes
Fixed being able to get cornered in more areas.
Fixed severe pop-in at the start of The Reporter
Fixed all of the boxes to be the same tint on Night 9/10.
Fixed a QR code on a magazine
Thanks to everyone that has provided feedback, and issues!
Please report any bugs or issues in the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.
Chat soon!
Marty
Changed files in this update