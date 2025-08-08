Hey everyone!

Apologies for a second update so soon, I have fixed a couple other issues that have been raised from launch.

Changes

Updated the kitchen staff locker decor

Bug Fixes

Fixed being able to get cornered in more areas.

Fixed severe pop-in at the start of The Reporter

Fixed all of the boxes to be the same tint on Night 9/10.

Fixed a QR code on a magazine

Thanks to everyone that has provided feedback, and issues!

Please report any bugs or issues in the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty