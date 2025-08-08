 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19525751 Edited 8 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Apologies for a second update so soon, I have fixed a couple other issues that have been raised from launch.

Changes

  • Updated the kitchen staff locker decor

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed being able to get cornered in more areas.

  • Fixed severe pop-in at the start of The Reporter

  • Fixed all of the boxes to be the same tint on Night 9/10.

  • Fixed a QR code on a magazine

Thanks to everyone that has provided feedback, and issues!

Please report any bugs or issues in the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty

