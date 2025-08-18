Attention, Pilots! The following patch will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers following a short period of maintenance on August 19, 2025.

Gameplay Adjustments

Players can now earn additional Impact Points for healing allies.

Improved performance in matches on all platforms.

Fixed various crashes for the PS5 client.

Gear: Fixed a bug where Gamma Beam Cycle Gear was not available in the Intel Discount event.

Gear: Fixed a bug where Scorpion’s Whiplash (Core Gear) would not enter its cooldown period when using it on the Firing Range.

Jobs: Fixed a bug where rewards for ‘The Resurgence’, ‘Fortuitous Circumstance’, and ‘Let it Bloom’ would not be credited to the player after the Job requirements had been adjusted after the previous hotfix/patch.

Maps: Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the corner of the elevator on the Solidus Node: Depot map.

Maps: Fixed a bug where players could shoot through the walls on the Solidus Node: Depot map.