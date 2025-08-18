Attention, Pilots! The following patch will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers following a short period of maintenance on August 19, 2025.
[color=lightblue]New Content[/color]
Limited-Time Event with Returning Map: Solidus Node: Depot (August 19–26)
Gameplay Adjustments
Added an ‘Apply’ button when editing a War Robot’s Paint.
Players can now earn additional Impact Points for healing allies.
[color=lightblue]Technical Adjustments[/color]
Improved performance for the PS5 client.
Fixed various crashes for the PS5 client.
Improved performance in matches on all platforms.
[color=lightblue]Bug Fixes[/color]
Gear: Fixed a bug where Gamma Beam Cycle Gear was not available in the Intel Discount event.
Gear: Fixed a bug where Scorpion’s Whiplash (Core Gear) would not enter its cooldown period when using it on the Firing Range.
Jobs: Fixed a bug where rewards for ‘The Resurgence’, ‘Fortuitous Circumstance’, and ‘Let it Bloom’ would not be credited to the player after the Job requirements had been adjusted after the previous hotfix/patch.
Maps: Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the corner of the elevator on the Solidus Node: Depot map.
Maps: Fixed a bug where players could shoot through the walls on the Solidus Node: Depot map.
War Robots: Fixed a bug where invalid War Robots would be shown in the selection when editing a Drop Team.
