
8 August 2025 Build 19525664 Edited 8 August 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share

Bug Fixes

Path projection now works correctly when the camera enters free look mode.
Fixed an issue where tile info could sometimes be displayed outside of screen bounds.

Visual Clarity

Added an introductory tip explaining that levels require following objectives.

