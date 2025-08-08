Bug Fixes
Path projection now works correctly when the camera enters free look mode.
Fixed an issue where tile info could sometimes be displayed outside of screen bounds.
Visual Clarity
Added an introductory tip explaining that levels require following objectives.
Patch 1.0.205
