We've just released the next Patch for Wild West General Store Simulator, which focuses on fixing some bugs.
Fixed
- We've fixed an issue where customers stand idle near a wall, and don't pick-up an item.
- We've fixed an issue where the employee remains in the product stack, instead of returning to the delivery area.
- We've fixed an issue with the axe throwing minigame, where it would count as loss, when the last target is hit.
- We've fixed an issue with the axe throwing minigame where the "Tomahawk" count incorrectly starts with "14/15"
- We'Ve fixed an issue, where the game could potentially freeze, when you take out a product from a shelf, while a customer wants to pick-up that product.
- We've fixed an issue with John, where he could not be properly saved during onboarding on his road to bakery.
Changed
- The economy was updated.
This means that Customers now filter their requested products by rack. If there is no meat rack placed in the shop, customers will not ask for products of this category.
Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)
Best place here would be Feature Upvote: https://wwgss.featureupvote.com
Also, if you haven't done yet, please leave us a review, and tell us, how you like, or dislike, the game!
Changed files in this update