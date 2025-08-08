 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19525599 Edited 8 August 2025 – 09:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Completely reworked the system of obtaining wood items in the world.
- Completely reworked the system of online / LAN sessions
- Added the ability to enter houses and interiors in single houses.
- Added the ability to enter houses and interiors in some houses in the village.
- Added loot update every 15 minutes
- Added new looting objects (refrigerators)
- Added new looting objects (Cardboard boxes)
- Added a hint for moving the map
- Increased the size of the game cursor by 25%
- Decreased the speed of water and food consumption by 10%

- Fixed the problem with finding sessions
- Fixed flying stones in the air (those that are known)
- Fixed some problems with the map
- Fixed some problems with effects
- Fixed non-lootable trash cans at the factory
- Fixed the appearance of loot in some objects

Changed files in this update

Depot 3603941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link