- Completely reworked the system of obtaining wood items in the world.

- Completely reworked the system of online / LAN sessions

- Added the ability to enter houses and interiors in single houses.

- Added the ability to enter houses and interiors in some houses in the village.

- Added loot update every 15 minutes

- Added new looting objects (refrigerators)

- Added new looting objects (Cardboard boxes)

- Added a hint for moving the map

- Increased the size of the game cursor by 25%

- Decreased the speed of water and food consumption by 10%



- Fixed the problem with finding sessions

- Fixed flying stones in the air (those that are known)

- Fixed some problems with the map

- Fixed some problems with effects

- Fixed non-lootable trash cans at the factory

- Fixed the appearance of loot in some objects