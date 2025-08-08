- Completely reworked the system of obtaining wood items in the world.
- Completely reworked the system of online / LAN sessions
- Added the ability to enter houses and interiors in single houses.
- Added the ability to enter houses and interiors in some houses in the village.
- Added loot update every 15 minutes
- Added new looting objects (refrigerators)
- Added new looting objects (Cardboard boxes)
- Added a hint for moving the map
- Increased the size of the game cursor by 25%
- Decreased the speed of water and food consumption by 10%
- Fixed the problem with finding sessions
- Fixed flying stones in the air (those that are known)
- Fixed some problems with the map
- Fixed some problems with effects
- Fixed non-lootable trash cans at the factory
- Fixed the appearance of loot in some objects
Update 0.0.2
