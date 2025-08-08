Premade maps and scenarios were added back.

Two optimization changes to improve performance while placing road and rail splines. This includes bridges and tunnels as well.

Rail bridge collision was changed, so it's possible to stack bridges and ramps next to each other.

Testing UI redesign

I have struggled with the UI design for this game since the very beginning and I've wasted months of work on 4 complete redesigns at this point. Even after all this time i'm still not 100% sure if I want to go with a more modern UI feel, or lean into the low-poly aesthetic and try a more 'cartoony' design.

For this iteration I have decided to stick with a modern design, that would be slightly more interesting and dynamic, while still possible to do with no resources. And hopefully different enough from other similar games (I'm looking at you Transport Fever with the most basic window design possible)

New UI is currently being tested on Industry, City and Waypoints to see if any changes need to be made or if I want to stick with it at all. So if you have any strong feelings about the UI design, one way or the other, let me know.

Fixes

Fixed crash when setting specific industry to sell cargo to from the orders menu.

Fixed several issues with train switching.

Fixed road placement issue when one of the rotation/placement combinations was causing disconnected roads.

Fixed few issues with road pathtracing after station connection is changed or the road attached to station connection is changed.

Fixed vehicle issue after loading if there is a change in station connections while the game is saved.

Fixed road station connection point issues after depot is placed directly next to a station.

Fixed road tunnel visual disappearing setting vehicle path.

Minor UI changes, fixed vehicle total cargo counts, added passenger production ratio in the Destinations window.