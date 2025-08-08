Hi everyone, Jay and team here!

Thank you for your patience. Over the past week, we've managed to fix more bugs.

We've also been making progress on developing the new Minimap feature -- do join our Discord server if you're curious about it!

Lastly, we've been reading your feedback and are also experimenting with slightly raising the weight limit for Charms, allowing players to have more varied and versatile set ups. Do let us know your thoughts!

Here are the notes for this week's patch.

Patch v1.0.8 Notes

Balancing

(!!) Fireballs in the Mountains have been a constant point of frustration for players -- raining down too quickly and not giving players much time to react. As such, they have been slowed down.

Localisation

\[JA] Made some minor improvements and corrections.

\[ZH-CN / ZH-TW] Fixed some line breaks that appeared oddly in the Makanomicon.

QoL Updates

Added a \[Multiplayer only] label to the descriptions of Twisted Necklace and Friendship Charm.

Aesthetic Updates

\[Equipment] The recharging for Twisted Necklace's buff is now visualised for Som with a new VFX around his equipped Utensil.

\[Equipment] Owned Equipment are now displayed accordingly on the Equipment Racks in the Camp.

\[UI/UX] Updated some level preview screenshots (shown in the Adventure Map) to better reflect the level's game elements.

\[UI/UX] Improvements to how Dakila's "New Shop Items" icon appears in the Level End Card. The icon also now only shows the first time a level is beaten.

\[UI/UX] Stars on the Adventure Map level nodes now only show for the current mode (either single-player or multiplayer).

Bug Fixes

\[Local Multiplayer] Fixed an issue where the fixed split screen would cut off the minigame UI of the Beach Spirit Trial's Kitchenware.

\[Single-player] Fixed several issues pertaining to swapping characters under certain conditions. Also improved the responsiveness of the "Swap Character" action button.

(!!) Fixed an issue where players who died during a cooking minigame would remain stuck in it after reviving. While they could still move around, they were unable to interact with the game.

(!!) Fixed an issue where players can sometimes drown during low tide/in the midst of the tides changing.

(!!) Fixed several issues with the Bandito -- the Bandito will now drop its stolen item if it was defeated mid-steal, and the Bandito should not be able to steal a player's held item. Lastly, if the Bandito steals from the Cold Box, the food icon bubble above the Cold Box should disappear accordingly.

\[Kitchenware] Fixed an issue where the output ingredient of the Chopping Board and Mortar & Pestle does not match the Freshness level of its input ingredient.

\[Input] Improvements to handling of device disconnections, where a disconnected device sometimes breaks player input entirely.

\[Equipment] Fixed an issue where the Drumbone’s special ability was unable to hit monsters on elevated ground.

\[Equipment] Fixed an issue where the Spatula’s special ability would sometimes not restore the player to full HP.

\[Equipment] Fixed an issue where equipping multiple HP Charms did not correctly apply the total HP increase to the players.

\[UI/UX] Fixed an issue where pausing at a specific moment between the Loading Screen and a level would break the Pause Menu.

\[UI/UX] Fixed an issue where closing menus too quickly would cause some interactions to break.

\[UI/UX] Improvements to the Freshness Meter UI of Kitchenware when new ingredients are added.

\[Levels] Improvements to colliders for 01-03's map boundaries, as well as Mango and Banana Trees.

\[Levels] Corrected a line in 02-01's dialogue that was Som’s but incorrectly set as Merapi’s.

\[Levels] Made Fishing Spots in 03-12 accessible.

As always, thank you for playing SEDAP! and please continue to support us!

Facing any bugs or issues? Submit them on our Steam "Bug Reports" sub forum, or ping us on our Discord channel!