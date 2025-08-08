 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19525455
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Further difficulty adjustments to select campaign levels

  • Fixed enemies ignoring Town Centers under specific conditions

  • Resolved missing new monsters in Random Map Mode

  • Fixed early victory being blocked in D1-2

  • Corrected "Concussive Spark (Physical)" ability activation failures

  • Patched glitches with Stealth Attacks targeting nothing

