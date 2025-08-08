Further difficulty adjustments to select campaign levels
Fixed enemies ignoring Town Centers under specific conditions
Resolved missing new monsters in Random Map Mode
Fixed early victory being blocked in D1-2
Corrected "Concussive Spark (Physical)" ability activation failures
Patched glitches with Stealth Attacks targeting nothing
Patch v1.1.18
Update notes via Steam Community
