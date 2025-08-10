Hello everyone,





The improvement update we've been developing for Endless Mode is now live! Additionally, you can purchase Toy Shire with a 30% discount between August 10–17.





Patch Notes

-Attic units and enemies have been added to Endless Mode.

The new soldiers, towers, and enemies introduced in the Attic chapter of the Story Mode (Summer Update) are now available in Endless Mode as well.





-Enemies now have increasing levels.

Since enemies could appear in large numbers in later waves and extend the wave duration significantly, we've added a leveling system for them. As you progress through waves, you'll now face stronger enemies.





-A level system has been added for soldiers.

Just like the enemies, soldiers now have a level system too. You can upgrade your soldiers’ levels in exchange for diamonds via the deck editor in the Endless Mode menu.





-Balancing changes have been made.

We've made significant balance adjustments in the current version of Endless Mode compared to the previous one. Therefore, for a better experience, we recommend resetting your previous Endless Mode save. You can do this by using the new "Reset" button we’ve added to the Endless Mode menu.

Important Note: We’re aware that the leaderboard scores may seem a bit unbalanced since they were recorded in the previous version. However, we want to avoid wiping players’ progress with every improvement update. That’s why we plan to reset the leaderboard once Endless Mode reaches its most stable state with the Toy Shire 1.0 release.





-Several important bugs have been fixed.

We’ve fixed major bugs from the previous version, such as the fog not advancing in saved games and enemies getting stuck on the path. If you encounter any issues, don’t hesitate to report them to us!





Enjoy the update! 🎮