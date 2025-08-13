This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The wait is over - Jupiter Hell Classic has officially launched into Early Access on Steam!

This is not a reskin, this is not a release, this is a game between worlds - taking the best of two games and trying to improve upon that (see the FAQ for details!).

A huge thank you to our community for your support and enthusiasm. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping Jupiter Hell over the years, and we're excited to continue this journey together as we work towards the 1.0 release.

As with all our releases, the success of this launch really depends on you - yes, you. Traditional roguelikes are a niche, mostly overlooked by mainstream press and big content creators. If you enjoy what we're doing (and trust me, we have a lot more planned!), help us spread the word. Tell your friends, leave a review, share it in your communities, and let us know what you think!



What's next? Check out our roadmap for upcoming features:

Upcoming releases (tentative)

0.5 - Early Access - August 13th!

0.6 - Callisto - September 2025 - TBA

TBA

1.0 - Full Release - Q3 2026

1.1 - yes, traditional roguelikes are never "done" :)

TBA

Planned features - Characters:

Heavy and Medic classes with assorted new traits

more class specific advanced traits

class kits - alternative variants for existing classes

more item traits and more complex items

hacking!

Planned features - Environment:

fire and smoke and related environmental interaction and trait changes

terminals and related environmental interaction

Dante special levels and branch

at least two more branches for each moon (each run will randomly pick two)

at least three more bosses

mechanical enemies

Planned features - Challenges:

at least one more unlockable difficulty level

more challenges, including the much awaited Endless mode

Angelic badge set for the masochists among us

Planned features - Visual:

particle emitters for more blood, chunks, special FX and general mayhem

possibly some rudimentary visual lighting

movement fluidness and animation improvements

animation ordering

Planned features - Audio:

overhaul of the soundtrack! (lower fi matching JH tracks :) )

more audio variety

better 3d soundscape

better handling of multiple sounds



Possible features:

If there's enough interest and funding - no promises.

localization and localization kit for modding

console ports (Switch confirmed feasible)



Regular updates:

more enemy types

more item variety

more exotics, uniques and assemblies

more challenges

modding tools and improvements

UI improvements

more transparent mechanics (info screens)



Why Early Access?

Because we want to build it with you. Jupiter Hell Classic is fully playable, but EA is our chance to grow the game together. We're talking frequent updates, hanging out with you all on Discord, and actually building features based on what you want to see. No corporate roadmap nonsense - just us, you, and a game that evolves based on direct player feedback. if you've been with us through Jupiter Hell or DRL, you know how we roll. Open development, regular updates, and a community that actually shapes the game. That's just how we do things around here.

Join us on the discord for Beta builds and discussions, and dive straight into the depths of Jupiter!

We've also updated the free demo to match the launch version quality, so if you're still on the fence, go give it a try first.)

See you in hell, Marines!