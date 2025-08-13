 Skip to content
13 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over - Jupiter Hell Classic has officially launched into Early Access on Steam!

We've just hit the big button - Jupiter Hell Classic is live in Early Access!

This is not a reskin, this is not a release, this is a game between worlds - taking the best of two games and trying to improve upon that (see the FAQ for details!).

A huge thank you to our community for your support and enthusiasm. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping Jupiter Hell over the years, and we're excited to continue this journey together as we work towards the 1.0 release.

As with all our releases, the success of this launch really depends on you - yes, you. Traditional roguelikes are a niche, mostly overlooked by mainstream press and big content creators. If you enjoy what we're doing (and trust me, we have a lot more planned!), help us spread the word. Tell your friends, leave a review, share it in your communities, and let us know what you think!


What's next? Check out our roadmap for upcoming features:

Upcoming releases (tentative)

  • 0.5 - Early Access - August 13th!

  • 0.6 - Callisto - September 2025 - TBA

  • TBA

  • 1.0 - Full Release - Q3 2026

  • 1.1 - yes, traditional roguelikes are never "done" :)

  • TBA

Planned features - Characters:

  • Heavy and Medic classes with assorted new traits

  • more class specific advanced traits

  • class kits - alternative variants for existing classes

  • more item traits and more complex items

  • hacking!

Planned features - Environment:

  • fire and smoke and related environmental interaction and trait changes

  • terminals and related environmental interaction

  • Dante special levels and branch

  • at least two more branches for each moon (each run will randomly pick two)

  • at least three more bosses

  • mechanical enemies

Planned features - Challenges:

  • at least one more unlockable difficulty level

  • more challenges, including the much awaited Endless mode

  • Angelic badge set for the masochists among us

Planned features - Visual:

  • particle emitters for more blood, chunks, special FX and general mayhem

  • possibly some rudimentary visual lighting

  • movement fluidness and animation improvements

  • animation ordering

Planned features - Audio:

  • overhaul of the soundtrack! (lower fi matching JH tracks :) )

  • more audio variety

  • better 3d soundscape

  • better handling of multiple sounds


Possible features:

If there's enough interest and funding - no promises.

  • localization and localization kit for modding

  • console ports (Switch confirmed feasible)


Regular updates:

  • more enemy types

  • more item variety

  • more exotics, uniques and assemblies

  • more challenges

  • modding tools and improvements

  • UI improvements

  • more transparent mechanics (info screens)


Why Early Access?

Because we want to build it with you. Jupiter Hell Classic is fully playable, but EA is our chance to grow the game together. We're talking frequent updates, hanging out with you all on Discord, and actually building features based on what you want to see. No corporate roadmap nonsense - just us, you, and a game that evolves based on direct player feedback. if you've been with us through Jupiter Hell or DRL, you know how we roll. Open development, regular updates, and a community that actually shapes the game. That's just how we do things around here.

Join us on the discord for Beta builds and discussions, and dive straight into the depths of Jupiter!

Social Links:

We've also updated the free demo to match the launch version quality, so if you're still on the fence, go give it a try first.)

See you in hell, Marines!

