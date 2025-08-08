 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19525244
Update notes via Steam Community
- Player roles now correctly display on the team screen on PS5
- Resolved an issue where players could sometimes get stuck.
- Fixed low framerate occurring after whistle.
- Reduced Advantage Time from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds for a snappier flow.
- Reducing the risk of offensive AI players falling offside

