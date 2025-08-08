- Player roles now correctly display on the team screen on PS5
- Resolved an issue where players could sometimes get stuck.
- Fixed low framerate occurring after whistle.
- Reduced Advantage Time from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds for a snappier flow.
- Reducing the risk of offensive AI players falling offside
0.57.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2841642
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3724400 Depot 3724400
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3724480 Depot 3724480
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update