Major 11 August 2025 Build 19525238
Update notes via Steam Community

Grifford is (we believe) the first game to put the voice recording capabilities directly into the game.

Record, stop, and playback each character line as you play through the game!

Choose the characters you want to voice; from Erika and Cap to The often clueless Town Guard and the nefarious Dark Cloaks!

The resulting Audio files are saved in a folder for you to play, to edit, or to share with others.

We'd love to hear your voices for the Grifford Cast so please do feel free to share them in our Discord!

Please give us as much feedback as possible so we can improve the feature.

Other fixes and improvements:

- Modified Jinnie's Attack Guitar chord pitch, so that the guitar chords better match the background music.

- Chapter 5 minor story tweaks

- Tweaked seating heights for certain scenes.

- Fixed a bug that allow the priestesses to help out at the end.

- Fixed the issue of Locked Locations in the Sewers, if you choose to Heist by Streets instead of the sewers.

- Fixed error where - if Jinnie gets the trait: Deferential ('Defense Up' on combat start) then combat may get stuck.

