We are excited to welcome our newest license partner, Bergara, to the Way of the Hunter family. Renowned for precision craftsmanship, Spanish-made Bergara rifles merge cutting-edge barrel manufacturing with a dedication to unmatched quality and value.







Introducing the Bergara B-14 Wilderness HMR in .300 PRC:



Built for mid to long-range shooting and capable of producing sub-1.0 MOA groups at 100 yards. With real-world features like fluted bolts, specialized coatings, and resilient stock options, this rifle is ready to thrive in the most unforgiving wilderness.



Watch the new trailer here:

This anniversary update is a simple gesture — a way to say thanks while we gear up for what’s next. Whether you’ve been hunting with us from day one or just recently picked up your rifle, we’re glad you’re here. And yes, the next update is already in development and coming soon. Stay sharp!



We will be grateful for any feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine. When creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.



Thank you, and happy hunting anniversary! 🦌

