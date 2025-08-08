 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19525213 Edited 8 August 2025 – 12:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
This update includes:

  • Fixed a critical issue where Sanity might not decrease in darkness.
  • Added a possible fix for the flashlight not working for some players.
  • Localization fixes for German, Portuguese, and Spanish - some lines could incorrectly appear in French.
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn’t scroll the Story Progress menu when hovering over a story element.
  • Fixed a bug where Madame could be heard crying in the main menu.
  • Added interaction outlines for the radio, desk, and antenna.
  • Minor improvements to gameplay flow, story cohesion, and dialogues.


Thank you for playing and helping us make the game better!

