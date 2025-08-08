- Fixed a critical issue where Sanity might not decrease in darkness.
- Added a possible fix for the flashlight not working for some players.
- Localization fixes for German, Portuguese, and Spanish - some lines could incorrectly appear in French.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn’t scroll the Story Progress menu when hovering over a story element.
- Fixed a bug where Madame could be heard crying in the main menu.
- Added interaction outlines for the radio, desk, and antenna.
- Minor improvements to gameplay flow, story cohesion, and dialogues.
Thank you for playing and helping us make the game better!
