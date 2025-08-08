Hi, everyone! It’s the start of a new month, so you know what that means… we have a NEW MONTH THEME with TONS of new content!



In addition to lots of bug fixes and improvements, we've added a whole lot more of what we know you love - outfits and characters! This month's theme, Night Market, will have you wandering the streets of Japan with your friends (and lovers) in tow, checking out the lovely stalls and hopefully eating some really nice snacks!

In addition to the Night Market theme, we're also introducing two new characters to VIP, and have overhauled the VIP system!







Please welcome Golden Grenade and Madeline!

Get VIP and see if you have what it takes to win their heart - they have their own backstories, lore, and secrets - we hope you enjoy their quirky personalities!

VIPs can now VIP-exclusive characters (starting with GG and Madeline) AND get exclusive discounts in the Limited-Time Event Package Shop!

*If you have a monthly pass, you will be able to date battle for these ﻿exclusive characters with even players who do not have the VIP pass.





On top of these two new exclusive characters, we've also added NEW Character Outfits - check them out below!

Play this update LIVE on release day with the devs at 3:00PM CST! Watch us on Twitch or YouTube, or join us on Discord for up to 6000 coins FREE

We are of course thrilled to be presenting and can't wait to see you in stream today!

As always, your reviews and feedback mean the world to us, so if you have either, please drop a comment here on Steam, or in Discord - we'd love to hear what you think!

XOXO

- Pick Me Pick Me Devs

CHANGE LOG

Update v1.4.0.

🏮FIXED🏮

🏮 Fixed missing character avatars when viewing chat on the PVP results screen.

🏮 Fixed occasional display of Workshop Illustrations on the PVP results screen when using official characters.

🍊IMPROVED🍊

🍊 Shortened Date Ticket auto-reply cooldown to 16 hours.

🍊 Added a second confirmation pop-up when closing the top-up screen.

🍊 Refined Ada’s swimsuit model.







Read this ENTIRE update? All set for what’s to come? Great!

Here’s a little reward: SJ-H3CMT3RV

Code expires 08-14-2025