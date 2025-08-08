This update improves the layout of certain in-game elements to make the interface easier to read and interact with.
Adds:
Turn counter
Tooltips for coin and turn
Wiggle
Changes:
The tooltip system has been redesigned and now dynamically adjusts to better display information
Swapped the positions of the player party and the choices; this sets up smoother future animations
Darkened background for better contrast and to fit the story tone
To be added:
Following yesterday’s update, Spells will become a new type of card. Stay tuned
Devnote:
There is a tiny bug in this update. You will notice it right away :)
Fun fact of the day:
The concept of tooltips originated in early desktop software, such as Microsoft Word 95, where hovering over toolbar icons revealed short descriptions.
Changed files in this update