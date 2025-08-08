 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19525138 Edited 8 August 2025 – 09:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update improves the layout of certain in-game elements to make the interface easier to read and interact with.

Adds:

  • Turn counter

  • Tooltips for coin and turn

  • Wiggle

Changes:

  • The tooltip system has been redesigned and now dynamically adjusts to better display information

  • Swapped the positions of the player party and the choices; this sets up smoother future animations

  • Darkened background for better contrast and to fit the story tone

To be added:

  • Following yesterday’s update, Spells will become a new type of card. Stay tuned

Devnote:

  • There is a tiny bug in this update. You will notice it right away :)

Fun fact of the day:

  • The concept of tooltips originated in early desktop software, such as Microsoft Word 95, where hovering over toolbar icons revealed short descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3920831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link