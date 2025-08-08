1. The Minister of Justice now has the authority to view the case records of all clan members serving sentences and may revise their sentences. (Access via \[State Affairs] in the Capital interface.)

2. The Minister of War now has the authority to collect military funds from clans to fill the national treasury and to recruit Imperial Guards. (Access via \[State Affairs] in the Capital interface.)

3. The Minister of War and Royal Clan members now have the authority to adjust city garrison deployments.

When transferring garrisons from other locations, if the governor of the target city’s prefecture is a member of your clan, you may deploy any county garrison within that prefecture.

The Minister of War and Royal Clan members also share this authority.

Existing functionality allowing garrison deployment from cities governed by your clan remains unchanged (still unrestricted by prefecture).

4. The Minister of Revenue now has the authority to allocate funds from the national treasury to local regions, for purposes such as disaster relief and city repairs. (Access via \[Affairs of State] in the Capital interface.)

5. The Minister of Revenue now has the authority to audit local finances. (Access via the \[Finance] section of the Prefecture interface.)

6. The Minister of Rites now has the authority to view the case records of all clan members with official titles and may revoke their honors. (Access via \[Affairs of State] in the Capital interface.)

7. The Minister of Rites now has the authority to inspect royal family members for breaches of ritual protocol.

The success rate of audience requests with royal members is significantly higher for the Minister of Rites compared to other rank-3 officials.

(Note: This feature is only meaningful for non–Royal Clan players. Once you become a Royal Clan, it becomes redundant.)

8. The Minister of Personnel now has the right to recommend candidates for rank-3 and above positions.

While they do not have appointment rights for such posts, a \[Recommend] button will appear when applicable.

9. The Minister of Industry now has the authority to build and expand the Imperial Capital.

10 Increased the spawn frequency of royal family members in Capital buildings — easier to encounter them now!

11.Royal expenditures are now active, including costs for Crown Prince appointments, fief creation, selection of consorts, royal marriages, coronations, and daily living expenses — all deducted from the national treasury.

12. The Royal Accounts button has been added to the Royal interface. Players who become Royal Clan members may now view royal financial records.

13. Adjusted the quick access menu: the Farmstead entry is now placed below other entries to prevent display issues in cities and the Capital when too many farms exist.

14. Fixed a bug where civilian officials triggered errors when impeached.

15. Fixed a bug where certain Capital buildings had zero construction cost.

16. Updated all minister role descriptions for the Six Ministries.