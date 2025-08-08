 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19524999 Edited 8 August 2025 – 10:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Physics Improvements:

  • Significant improvements have been made to tire collision systems, drastically improving handling, stability, and friction on bumpy surfaces where the vehicles used to skip along the ground before

New Features:

  • Added a fancy new news menu to keep up with game updates

  • Online track selection now remembers last used category

  • Created tracks can now be copied, copied tracks can be uploaded again as long as they are edited first and given a new name

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed multiplying tire forces when objects perfectly overlap each other

  • Fixed object holograms in editor occasionally becoming invisible

  • Fixed incorrect error text in track editor

  • Fixed campaign tracks showing up in recently played list online

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link