Physics Improvements:
Significant improvements have been made to tire collision systems, drastically improving handling, stability, and friction on bumpy surfaces where the vehicles used to skip along the ground before
New Features:
Added a fancy new news menu to keep up with game updates
Online track selection now remembers last used category
Created tracks can now be copied, copied tracks can be uploaded again as long as they are edited first and given a new name
Bug Fixes:
Fixed multiplying tire forces when objects perfectly overlap each other
Fixed object holograms in editor occasionally becoming invisible
Fixed incorrect error text in track editor
Fixed campaign tracks showing up in recently played list online
