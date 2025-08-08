Coming in v1.0.149:
handle case where skin is too big for multiplayer (others will see your default skin instead)
ability to transfer host in multiplayer
when host aborts a race, he now switches to spectator view and transfers host to another player
new faster save system for skins (when you start the game after this update, you may see that you are using default skins, your skins are not lost but you may need to reapply them to your player)
display skin remaining count
VRacer Ambassador helmet
"Restore Profile" button
wall bouncing will slow you down in time trial modes
fix bug where you could be respawned when cutting a sharp corner
