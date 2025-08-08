Coming in v1.0.149:

handle case where skin is too big for multiplayer (others will see your default skin instead)

ability to transfer host in multiplayer

when host aborts a race, he now switches to spectator view and transfers host to another player

new faster save system for skins (when you start the game after this update, you may see that you are using default skins, your skins are not lost but you may need to reapply them to your player)

display skin remaining count

VRacer Ambassador helmet

"Restore Profile" button

wall bouncing will slow you down in time trial modes

fix bug where you could be respawned when cutting a sharp corner