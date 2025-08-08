 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19524995 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Coming in v1.0.149:
handle case where skin is too big for multiplayer (others will see your default skin instead)
ability to transfer host in multiplayer
when host aborts a race, he now switches to spectator view and transfers host to another player
new faster save system for skins (when you start the game after this update, you may see that you are using default skins, your skins are not lost but you may need to reapply them to your player)
display skin remaining count
VRacer Ambassador helmet
"Restore Profile" button
wall bouncing will slow you down in time trial modes
fix bug where you could be respawned when cutting a sharp corner

Changed files in this update

Windows V-Racer Hoverbike Content Depot 668431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link