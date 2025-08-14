 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19524989 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die – Stitched in Style cosmetic DLC out now!

New update and DLC available for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Dress to impress – or intimidate – with the Stitched in Style Wardrobe Expansion, featuring two flawlessly crafted creations from the ever-inventive Rug Reader. Tailor-made for Aleksandra and Fortune, these outfits let you strut into destiny with unmistakable flair.

Channel the eccentric wisdom and mystic artistry of the Card Makers with the Rulemaster’s Set, or embrace the sly, sinister edge of the Bag Brothers with Ludo’s Outfit. Whichever you choose, you’ll be wrapped in a patchwork of unforgettable style.

Includes two unique costume sets for Aleksandra and Fortune:

– Rulemaster’s Set

– Ludo’s Outfit


Features & QoL

  • Added mouse lock to Windowed and Full Screen display modes

  • Added “Easy Mode” damage reduction indicator

  • Added info box when an automatic swap has occurred when the player remapped an action

  • Added Player can now skip spawn animation in the Sanctuary

  • Added new animation when loading from Main Menu into the Sanctuary

  • Added unique UI SFX for Weapons Menu

  • Added special icon for saved NPC’s in the journal

  • Added game version number to Options menu

  • Balanced distribution of Max HP

  • Tweaked enemies’ and bosses’ health and damage across levels.

  • Tweaked Merchant loot in World 1 and 4

  • Corrupted Coffers can now appear as rewards in World 3.

  • Increased amount of Evade and Multicast gained from Luck. Now the % represents what the player actually gains.

  • Increased minimum texture resolution on Switch

  • Increased font thickness on Simplified and Traditional Chinese

  • Changed blessing Recalling Bones, Fortune now flies directly to player instead of running.

  • Updated some Simplified Chinese UI text strings

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Slippery Tap Shoes relic where it could break Evade

  • Fixed “Cursed Loot” NG+ modifier not working properly

  • Fixed Movement keys remapping so that the same key can only be bind once

  • Fixed World 3 boss AoE able to kill player during the cutscene

  • Fixed World 2 Healing Altar room’s fast travel via map

  • Fixed faulty navigation in World 4 Encounter Roll room

  • Fixed missing wall collision in one of the World 4 Roll Rooms

  • Fixed the potential Relics “bingo” flickering with mouse

  • Fixed Boss HP bar being on top of the Pause Menu UI

  • Fixed room reward sometimes spawning over gaps in World 3

  • Fixed one Quest Item not appearing in the Journal

  • Fixed Peace Out achievement to not include Formageddon anymore

  • Fixed issue with enemy portalspawners not spawning multiple enemies

  • Fixed navigation issue in Weapons Menu

  • Fixed Glass Cannon relic attributes to match it’s description

  • Fixed Weapon Enhancement Tutorial not appearing

Relic changes:

  • Surgeon's Glasses increased critical damage to 50%, was 25%

  • Slippery Tap Shoes was changed to common, was rare

  • Yellow Cart increased to 25% was 10%

  • Green Cow Tea increased energy per second to 2, was 1.

  • Miniature Guillotine executes enemies at 35% health, was 20%

  • Buzzing Hornets' Nest reduced to 6 projectiles, was 8

Thank you so much for the support and may you hack 'n' slash your way to the perfect run!


