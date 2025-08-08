 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19524897 Edited 8 August 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X Begins!




A special VIRTUAL PATH, "WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X" has begun!

Try your hand at this special challenge which changes every Friday!
You can participate by posting a screenshot of your score in the #player-achievements channel in the official AXTORM Discord!

How to participate:
  1. Select the "WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X" PATH on the PATH SELECT screen.
  2. In the Escape menu, press the TRY button in the VIRTUAL PATH popup to try the weekly chart!
  3. Take a screenshot of your result! (default binding is F12)
  4. Go to the #player-achievements channel in the AXTORM Discord, type "/submit" and post your screenshot!


Here's the link for the AXTORM Discord↓
https://discord.gg/zvjsUYPFjr

＊For those of you joining our Discord server for the first time, select the languages you want to see in the #説明-descriptions-채널-소개 channel and you'll be able to see channels in those languages!

*The special weekly charts will have no effect on your ABILITY, or on your TOTAL RANK PERCENTAGE in MY PAGE.
*Only your SCORE will be counted for the WEEKLY CHALLENGE.

#TodayIsFriday #8




Every Friday a new song will be added for free to the base game!
Today, 8/8, the following song has been added to Free Play Mode:

  • 5th Avenue / ゆんゆん feat.しろさきあや



About the #TodayIsFriday Campaign


We want to thank everyone for playing the newly added songs each week.
The first iteration of this campaign will end on #10.
This means that only 2 more songs will be added after this, and we hope you enjoy the content from this campaign until the end!

