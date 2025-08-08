The WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X Begins!

Select the "WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X" PATH on the PATH SELECT screen.

In the Escape menu, press the TRY button in the VIRTUAL PATH popup to try the weekly chart!

Take a screenshot of your result! (default binding is F12)

Go to the #player-achievements channel in the AXTORM Discord, type "/submit" and post your screenshot!



#TodayIsFriday #8

5th Avenue / ゆんゆん feat.しろさきあや



About the #TodayIsFriday Campaign

A special VIRTUAL PATH, "WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X" has begun!Try your hand at this special challenge which changes every Friday!You can participate by posting a screenshot of your score in the #player-achievements channel in the official AXTORM Discord!How to participate:Here's the link for the AXTORM Discord↓*The special weekly charts will have no effect on your ABILITY, or on your TOTAL RANK PERCENTAGE in MY PAGE.*Only your SCORE will be counted for the WEEKLY CHALLENGE.Every Friday a new song will be added for free to the base game!Today, 8/8, the following song has been added to Free Play Mode:We want to thank everyone for playing the newly added songs each week.The first iteration of this campaign will end on #10.This means that only 2 more songs will be added after this, and we hope you enjoy the content from this campaign until the end!