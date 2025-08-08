The WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X Begins!
A special VIRTUAL PATH, "WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X" has begun!
Try your hand at this special challenge which changes every Friday!
You can participate by posting a screenshot of your score in the #player-achievements channel in the official AXTORM Discord!
How to participate:
- Select the "WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X" PATH on the PATH SELECT screen.
- In the Escape menu, press the TRY button in the VIRTUAL PATH popup to try the weekly chart!
- Take a screenshot of your result! (default binding is F12)
- Go to the #player-achievements channel in the AXTORM Discord, type "/submit" and post your screenshot!
Here's the link for the AXTORM Discord↓
https://discord.gg/zvjsUYPFjr
＊For those of you joining our Discord server for the first time, select the languages you want to see in the #説明-descriptions-채널-소개 channel and you'll be able to see channels in those languages!
*The special weekly charts will have no effect on your ABILITY, or on your TOTAL RANK PERCENTAGE in MY PAGE.
*Only your SCORE will be counted for the WEEKLY CHALLENGE.
#TodayIsFriday #8
Every Friday a new song will be added for free to the base game!
Today, 8/8, the following song has been added to Free Play Mode:
- 5th Avenue / ゆんゆん feat.しろさきあや
About the #TodayIsFriday Campaign
We want to thank everyone for playing the newly added songs each week.
The first iteration of this campaign will end on #10.
This means that only 2 more songs will be added after this, and we hope you enjoy the content from this campaign until the end!
