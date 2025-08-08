Hello, StormStriker players!This is GM Maximus.

Here’s the information for the 1.48.2 Update (2025.08.08).

Future Balance Direction

While keeping each character’s unique personality and fun factor as our top priority, we plan to adjust balance in the following ways:





1. Enhance the thrill of turning the tide

We will strengthen each character’s core skills while making small adjustments to others to maintain overall balance.

2. Encourage strategic combat flow

To add more strategic depth to battles, we may increase cooldowns for certain skills.

In return, each skill will be given a clearer purpose.

3. Reinforce goal-oriented play

We will work to clearly define everything from the team’s shared victory objectives to each character’s detailed gameplay goals.

Developer’s Comment

Large-scale balance changes in a short period can cause a big impact on gameplay feel.

However, frequent changes can also create adaptation fatigue for StormStriker players.

We plan to adjust balance gradually and steadily over time.For now, this patch applies only a limited set of adjustments.





Character Balance

Bernhardt

Removed passive lifesteal.

Frenzied Dance: 30 → 20.

Bloodthirst instant HP recovery: 250 → 200.

Bloodthirst lifesteal: 25% → 40%.

Blitzkrieg cooldown: 6s → 7s.

Savage Dash cooldown: 7s → 8s.

Rampaging Fury damage: 105 → 100.

Inferno Strike damage: 195 → 225.

Inferno Strike cooldown: 7s → 8s.

Eternal Hellblade: attack speed of the initial strike increased by 50%.



Comment

Removed the always-on lifesteal, which gave excessive sustain without a healing-reduction system.

Kept the movement speed increase on Frenzied Dance hits so Bernhardt can still apply some CC and respond even without Rage stacks.

Reduced the frequency of other skills so Rage stack management can focus on Death Pursuit and Desperate Fury .

Reduced the risk of using the ultimate so it can be used in extreme situations—low HP and surrounded by multiple enemies—to attempt a comeback.





Akira

Flashbang damage: 90 → 100.

Flashbang cooldown: 6s → 7s.

Battōjutsu damage: 195 → 225.

Battōjutsu cooldown: 4s → 6s.

Comment

Increased the damage of Flashbang and Battōjutsu to boost kill potential after applying pressure with Decimation and Dimensional Slash.

Increased cooldowns to match the “cool-headed samurai” concept, requiring more careful use.





Raki

Furry Flurry outer damage: 90/90/210 → 80/80/200.

Furry Flurry center damage: 180/180/300 → 160/160/280.

Kitty Rush cooldown: 2.5s → 4s.

Meow-ppercut cooldown: 3s → 4s.

Comment

Adjusted her ability to deal both high burst and high sustained damage.

Kept movement speed the same to maintain her flanking advantage.

Increased Kitty Rush cooldown to limit the mobility advantage gained from repeatedly combining short dashes with Kitty Step in melee.

Kitty Step remains unchanged, as it plays a key role in compensating for Raki’s weaknesses.





Electra

Path of Pleasure: Blood Fountain gained when healing allies: 5 → 10.

Skill description changes will be applied in the next patch.

Comment

Ensures Electra remains fun and rewarding to play even when focused on ally care.





Al-Manat

Talon of the Desert slow duration: 2s → 0.75s.

Spirit of the Dune duration: 10s → 8s.

Comment

Maintains her ability to set up combos with key skills like Sand Slash, Cipher Hamattan, and Hashashin.

Prevents excessive movement disruption that was possible with short cooldowns and long durations.





Other Bug Fixes & Improvements

Maximu

Fixed description errors for Roar of Conviction and Ironblood Retribution.

Rei

Fixed description error for Blooming Blizzard.

Chloe

Fixed a bug where Zoom Zoom, Horo Car! and Boing Boing, Horo Ball! could not be assigned to the Shift key.

Translation

Some skill descriptions do not yet have the English translations applied.We apologize for the oversight.We will make sure all of them are updated in the next patch.

For now, please refer to the information below.



Maximus

Ironblood Retribution

Strike the ground forcefully to stun the enemies and deal damage. Gain a shield based on the number of enemies hit

Roar of Conviction

Shout a battle cry forward to airborne the enemies and slow them while dealing damage

Al - manat

Arid Blade

Slash the surroundings to slow enemies and deal damage.

Talon of the Desert

Summon the Grip of the Sands to slow enemies and deal damage.

Path to the Underworld

Become the Guide of the Underworld for 7 seconds, dealing additional damage on successful attacks. If you kill an enemy while in the Guide of the Underworld state, all skill cooldowns are reset.

Rei

Blooming Blizzard

Create a Frost Rose Garden to slow enemies After 2.5 seconds, the Frost Rose Garden explodes, stunning enemies and dealing damage.

Electra

Path of Pleasure