- Maintenance Schedule -
AUG 08 (Thu) 08:00 ~ 09:00 UTC (±0)
※ Maintenance time may be shortened or extended depending on the progress. Any changes will be announced separately.
- Patch Notes -
\[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where ranking scores were abnormally over-awarded in certain situations.
A full investigation was conducted, and the incorrectly awarded ranking scores have been reclaimed.
Fixed an issue where the ‘Magazine Increase’ feature in the Combat Shop was being misapplied multiple times.
Thank you.
BLACK STIGMA Team
