8 August 2025 Build 19524760 Edited 8 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Maintenance Schedule -

  • AUG 08 (Thu) 08:00 ~ 09:00 UTC (±0)

※ Maintenance time may be shortened or extended depending on the progress. Any changes will be announced separately.

- Patch Notes -

\[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where ranking scores were abnormally over-awarded in certain situations.

    • A full investigation was conducted, and the incorrectly awarded ranking scores have been reclaimed.

  • Fixed an issue where the ‘Magazine Increase’ feature in the Combat Shop was being misapplied multiple times.

Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA Team

