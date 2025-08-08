Hello, this is GoldKids.

We’re happy to bring you the 1.3.5 update!

Here are the patch notes:

Gameplay

We're working on fixing an error that occurs when launching the game on certain computers. This will be addressed in a future patch.

Cards

After successfully hacking the subway kiosk, the shop now sells all cards regardless of whether they’ve been unlocked.

Gold

Increased the amount of gold earned in the tutorial stage.

Fixed a bug with the tutorial boss cutscene.

Enemies

Fixed a bug where the Spearman would teleport.

Other

Fixed several bugs.

We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,

please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form.

Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!