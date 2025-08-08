Hello, this is GoldKids.
We’re happy to bring you the 1.3.5 update!
Here are the patch notes:
Gameplay
We're working on fixing an error that occurs when launching the game on certain computers. This will be addressed in a future patch.
Cards
After successfully hacking the subway kiosk, the shop now sells all cards regardless of whether they’ve been unlocked.
Gold
Increased the amount of gold earned in the tutorial stage.
Fixed a bug with the tutorial boss cutscene.
Enemies
Fixed a bug where the Spearman would teleport.
Other
Fixed several bugs.
We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.
If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,
please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form.
Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!
Changed files in this update