8 August 2025 Build 19524746 Edited 8 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is GoldKids.

We’re happy to bring you the 1.3.5 update!

Here are the patch notes:

Gameplay

  • We're working on fixing an error that occurs when launching the game on certain computers. This will be addressed in a future patch.

Cards

  • After successfully hacking the subway kiosk, the shop now sells all cards regardless of whether they’ve been unlocked.

Gold

  • Increased the amount of gold earned in the tutorial stage.

  • Fixed a bug with the tutorial boss cutscene.

Enemies

  • Fixed a bug where the Spearman would teleport.

Other

  • Fixed several bugs.

We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,

please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form.

Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!

