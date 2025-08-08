Mid-Stage Save Added

A total of 14 save slots are available, and difficulty settings will follow the configuration at the time of saving.

A map where you can perform a mid-stage save will now appear right after boss battles.

Game Over Screen Added

Cute Game Over illustrations have been added depending on the stage and boss.

A new Game Over screen now appears, showing a summary of your statistics.

Cutscene System Improvements

Story cutscenes will now play when you get a Game Over in a boss battle.

A Cutscene Replay menu has been added to the main menu.

An option to skip previously viewed cutscenes has been added to the settings. \[Tutorial and ending cutscenes cannot be skipped.]

Level Design Improvements

Depending on the difficulty, regular enemies may now be replaced with elite enemies that have more challenging patterns.

The appearance rate of elite enemies can be adjusted in Custom Difficulty.

With the addition of mid-stage saves, more late-game stages have been added.