POPULAR TODAY
Major 8 August 2025 Build 19524698
Update notes via Steam Community

Mid-Stage Save Added

  • A map where you can perform a mid-stage save will now appear right after boss battles.

  • A total of 14 save slots are available, and difficulty settings will follow the configuration at the time of saving.

Game Over Screen Added

  • A new Game Over screen now appears, showing a summary of your statistics.

  • Cute Game Over illustrations have been added depending on the stage and boss.

Cutscene System Improvements

  • Story cutscenes will now play when you get a Game Over in a boss battle.

  • A Cutscene Replay menu has been added to the main menu.

  • An option to skip previously viewed cutscenes has been added to the settings. \[Tutorial and ending cutscenes cannot be skipped.]

Level Design Improvements

  • Depending on the difficulty, regular enemies may now be replaced with elite enemies that have more challenging patterns.

  • The appearance rate of elite enemies can be adjusted in Custom Difficulty.

  • With the addition of mid-stage saves, more late-game stages have been added.

  • The internal stat scaling method for enemies has been changed.

Changed files in this update

