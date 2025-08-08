 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19524640 Edited 8 August 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch Notes – Minor Update

Following yesterday’s patch, a few quick adjustments have been made:

Meditation Table – True Protector Path: You can now allocate more than one point per click.

Kod’s Wings: Adjusted to fire projectiles more frequently.

Muzayafists Clones: Clones should now agro quicker. (Note: They are still on a cooldown – if your clones die, you will need to wait 3 minutes.)

Infusor Primes: Adjustments made to ensure they work correctly.

Null Horizon Trials: Boss health has been reduced.

Rewards Adjustment: Rewards in both the Null Horizon and Interdimensional Games now grant higher stat increases per level.

