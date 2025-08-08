Patch Notes – Minor Update
Following yesterday’s patch, a few quick adjustments have been made:
Meditation Table – True Protector Path: You can now allocate more than one point per click.
Kod’s Wings: Adjusted to fire projectiles more frequently.
Muzayafists Clones: Clones should now agro quicker. (Note: They are still on a cooldown – if your clones die, you will need to wait 3 minutes.)
Infusor Primes: Adjustments made to ensure they work correctly.
Null Horizon Trials: Boss health has been reduced.
Rewards Adjustment: Rewards in both the Null Horizon and Interdimensional Games now grant higher stat increases per level.
Patch 1.092 Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2075721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update