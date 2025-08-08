Patch Notes – Minor Update



Following yesterday’s patch, a few quick adjustments have been made:



Meditation Table – True Protector Path: You can now allocate more than one point per click.



Kod’s Wings: Adjusted to fire projectiles more frequently.



Muzayafists Clones: Clones should now agro quicker. (Note: They are still on a cooldown – if your clones die, you will need to wait 3 minutes.)



Infusor Primes: Adjustments made to ensure they work correctly.



Null Horizon Trials: Boss health has been reduced.



Rewards Adjustment: Rewards in both the Null Horizon and Interdimensional Games now grant higher stat increases per level.