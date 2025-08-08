Hey everyone! I took the entire day yesterday to deep dive into our custom physics system and fix the steering bug! The issue causing it was related to an interpolation function and a case where the steering could runaway reaching very high values. The new system is fully frame independent and should give you the same steering sensitivity at any fps.

Definitely let us know if any other issues pop up :)



Changes

- rewrote interpolation code to be completely framerate independent

- added cheese triggers to Redwoods (Redwood time leaderboard will be reset as a result of this)

- improved Redwood tree textures

- added additional terrain texture and adjusted settings to improve pop-in of grass in Redwoods

- minor adjustments to materials in Redwoods

Bugfixes

- fixed issue that could cause steering runaway

- fixed some trees partially floating over the ground in Redwoods