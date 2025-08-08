- bug that prevented the correct display and selection of unlocked upgrades has been fixed
- bug that prevented to complete the "beat the level only using the punch moveset" challenge has been fixed
- bug that prevented enemy hit animation from being played while stunned has been fixed
- enemies spawned mid-game wait a longer time before they start attacking the player
- HP of Roughnekk as a regular enemy decreased by 14%
- Ranking end screen now displays the name of the level
TEXNOPLAZM ea_0.1.0b patch
