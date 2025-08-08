 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19524515 Edited 8 August 2025 – 07:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • bug that prevented the correct display and selection of unlocked upgrades has been fixed
  • bug that prevented to complete the "beat the level only using the punch moveset" challenge has been fixed
  • bug that prevented enemy hit animation from being played while stunned has been fixed
  • enemies spawned mid-game wait a longer time before they start attacking the player
  • HP of Roughnekk as a regular enemy decreased by 14%
  • Ranking end screen now displays the name of the level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2527711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link