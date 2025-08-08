For those who had issues with the game not installing correctly, that should now be fixed. Thanks for bringing that to our attention!
You should now be able to access the Playtest and play both the Grocery Store and Flower Field levels.
Day 2: Flower Field
Use ACUVAC's proprietary Squirt Nozzle(tm) to water a field of flowers and help them all bloom within the time limit!
- Unlocking Later today (12pm UTC) -
Day 3: Fire Rescue
The Squirt Nozzle comes to rescue yet again! A raging fire has broken out and baby bots are in peril! Douse the flames and rescue all the baby bots before its too late!
Stay tuned for the 2 remaining Playtest levels to unlock over the next 2 days :)
