 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19524307 Edited 8 August 2025 – 07:26:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Corrected an issue that caused the game to crash in menus and combat when learning Italian. To our Italian learners, we apologize for the outage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3460681
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3460682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link