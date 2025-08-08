 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19524282 Edited 8 August 2025 – 09:13:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added 17 new decorative posters

Optimization

  • Adjusted the visual effect of special card packs to reduce overexposure

  • Added localization for newly added features in other supported languages

  • Corrected the wrong image used for the 6th generation legendary pack

  • Added a controller movement threshold setting to prevent slight camera movement caused by minor stick drift (does not affect keyboard and mouse)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where placing a card pack against the card display wall and clicking would cause the pack to disappear

Next Update Preview

In future versions, we will create a new card battle mode, which will feature rich strategic depth, interesting interactivity, more complex gameplay, and more battle operations. Currently, we can reveal that it is a turn-based battle mode with rich elemental attributes, card characteristics, etc. Cards of different rarities will all have their chance to appear.

Changed files in this update

