New Additions
Added 17 new decorative posters
Optimization
Adjusted the visual effect of special card packs to reduce overexposure
Added localization for newly added features in other supported languages
Corrected the wrong image used for the 6th generation legendary pack
Added a controller movement threshold setting to prevent slight camera movement caused by minor stick drift (does not affect keyboard and mouse)
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where placing a card pack against the card display wall and clicking would cause the pack to disappear
Next Update Preview
In future versions, we will create a new card battle mode, which will feature rich strategic depth, interesting interactivity, more complex gameplay, and more battle operations. Currently, we can reveal that it is a turn-based battle mode with rich elemental attributes, card characteristics, etc. Cards of different rarities will all have their chance to appear.
Changed files in this update