New Additions

Added 17 new decorative posters

Optimization

Adjusted the visual effect of special card packs to reduce overexposure

Added localization for newly added features in other supported languages

Corrected the wrong image used for the 6th generation legendary pack

Added a controller movement threshold setting to prevent slight camera movement caused by minor stick drift (does not affect keyboard and mouse)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where placing a card pack against the card display wall and clicking would cause the pack to disappear

Next Update Preview

In future versions, we will create a new card battle mode, which will feature rich strategic depth, interesting interactivity, more complex gameplay, and more battle operations. Currently, we can reveal that it is a turn-based battle mode with rich elemental attributes, card characteristics, etc. Cards of different rarities will all have their chance to appear.