Critical changes



Big shifts are coming — and they’ll change how you climb through the Classes, how you survive, how you fight, and how you build. This isn’t just balance tuning. This is a fundamental evolution of the Train.



Class Registration Gets Serious

No more hopping around between Classes without a pass.

• Upper airlocks to 2nd and 1st Class now require a matching Class Ticket.

• You can craft these tickets at the general crafter.

• The Undercarriage airlock? That one’s simple: just break the barrier — opening the airlock itself is free. Time to earn your seat in the upper decks.



Limited Lives 2.0 — Redemption & Karma

Lives just became a tradable, redeemable resource — and a moral choice.

• Passenger Chips can now be used to redeem lives.

• Anyone can redeem a chip, but the life goes to the chip’s owner or their party.

• Redeem a stranger’s chip? You gain +3 positive karma.

◦ Yep, you can now become the saints of the Train.

• And yes, you can still sell chips for solid profit if that’s more your style.



3rd Class Economy & Combat Tweaks

Things just got more scarce — and more intense — in 3rd Class.

• Chemicals are now very rare.

• T1 weapons are a bit more expensive to craft.

• Pistol and SMG ammo cost more.

• Harpoon ammo now requires chemicals.

• Base upkeep no longer uses chemicals (good news!).

• T1 pistol is now the default weapon in crafting stations.

• Once you reach 2nd Class, you can’t return to 3rd via airlocks — only via respawn.



3rd Class Supply Drops Got an Upgrade

They're no longer filled with scraps — this time, you might strike gold.

• Supply drops now include top-tier mining equipment.

• You might even find a T4 hammer or a legendary drill in there.



Train Wall HP Buff

Fortifying just got more meaningful.

• All train walls now have 15,000 HP.

• Compartment carriages are now a fast and easy way to build a base:

◦ Just place a foundation and a door.

• Add reinforcements and they become seriously safe — unless you’re hit with proper raiding gear.



C8 Exit Airlock Enhancements

No more wandering around confused:

• We’ve added new visual and audio cues to guide you out of C8.



Max Lives by Class — Risk and Reward

Higher Classes now come with higher stakes:

• 3rd Class: 20 lives

• 2nd Class: 15 lives

• 1st Class: 10 lives

• Conductors: 10 lives



Engine Vault Fixes & Rewards

Cracking the Vault is now worth it — just be prepared.

• Vault Card now has 25 uses — check durability.

• Loot crates now contain a selection of very generous rewards.

• Make space in your inventory before opening — don’t let full bags ruin your haul.



Grenade Damage Balance

Booms are still powerful — just not base-wiping powerful.

• All grenades now deal less structural damage.

• It now takes ~30 T3 grenades to destroy a T3 wall.

• T1 demolition charge got a buff — the rest remain unchanged.



Safe Zones Tweaked

A bit safer. A bit cleaner.

• All safe zone exits now have sliding doors.

• Fixed poking/clipping issues on doors and airlocks.

• A countdown before reapplying safe zone effects is coming soon.



Pumpkin Patch Fixes

Yes. Pumpkins.

• Grown pumpkins now yield the same amount as those in the botanical carriage.

• Their yield is Class-specific — best resources only grow in 1st Class.

Other Changes Worth Knowing

• Batteries can now be crafted in 3rd Class.

• Cargo carriages have more building space (more improvements soon).

• Mining charges deal more damage to structures and players.

• Base upkeep doesn’t use chemicals anymore, but will be more expensive in the future.

• 2nd Class Ticket is cheaper to craft and doesn’t need chemicals — still takes 5 minutes though.



A New Era of Strategy, Risk, and Reward

This update changes how you play, how you climb, and how you survive. Choose your Class. Redeem or profit. Build or raid.







