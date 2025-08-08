Critical changes
Big shifts are coming — and they’ll change how you climb through the Classes, how you survive, how you fight, and how you build. This isn’t just balance tuning. This is a fundamental evolution of the Train.
Class Registration Gets Serious
No more hopping around between Classes without a pass.
• Upper airlocks to 2nd and 1st Class now require a matching Class Ticket.
• You can craft these tickets at the general crafter.
• The Undercarriage airlock? That one’s simple: just break the barrier — opening the airlock itself is free. Time to earn your seat in the upper decks.
Limited Lives 2.0 — Redemption & Karma
Lives just became a tradable, redeemable resource — and a moral choice.
• Passenger Chips can now be used to redeem lives.
• Anyone can redeem a chip, but the life goes to the chip’s owner or their party.
• Redeem a stranger’s chip? You gain +3 positive karma.
◦ Yep, you can now become the saints of the Train.
• And yes, you can still sell chips for solid profit if that’s more your style.
3rd Class Economy & Combat Tweaks
Things just got more scarce — and more intense — in 3rd Class.
• Chemicals are now very rare.
• T1 weapons are a bit more expensive to craft.
• Pistol and SMG ammo cost more.
• Harpoon ammo now requires chemicals.
• Base upkeep no longer uses chemicals (good news!).
• T1 pistol is now the default weapon in crafting stations.
• Once you reach 2nd Class, you can’t return to 3rd via airlocks — only via respawn.
3rd Class Supply Drops Got an Upgrade
They're no longer filled with scraps — this time, you might strike gold.
• Supply drops now include top-tier mining equipment.
• You might even find a T4 hammer or a legendary drill in there.
Train Wall HP Buff
Fortifying just got more meaningful.
• All train walls now have 15,000 HP.
• Compartment carriages are now a fast and easy way to build a base:
◦ Just place a foundation and a door.
• Add reinforcements and they become seriously safe — unless you’re hit with proper raiding gear.
C8 Exit Airlock Enhancements
No more wandering around confused:
• We’ve added new visual and audio cues to guide you out of C8.
Max Lives by Class — Risk and Reward
Higher Classes now come with higher stakes:
• 3rd Class: 20 lives
• 2nd Class: 15 lives
• 1st Class: 10 lives
• Conductors: 10 lives
Engine Vault Fixes & Rewards
Cracking the Vault is now worth it — just be prepared.
• Vault Card now has 25 uses — check durability.
• Loot crates now contain a selection of very generous rewards.
• Make space in your inventory before opening — don’t let full bags ruin your haul.
Grenade Damage Balance
Booms are still powerful — just not base-wiping powerful.
• All grenades now deal less structural damage.
• It now takes ~30 T3 grenades to destroy a T3 wall.
• T1 demolition charge got a buff — the rest remain unchanged.
Safe Zones Tweaked
A bit safer. A bit cleaner.
• All safe zone exits now have sliding doors.
• Fixed poking/clipping issues on doors and airlocks.
• A countdown before reapplying safe zone effects is coming soon.
Pumpkin Patch Fixes
Yes. Pumpkins.
• Grown pumpkins now yield the same amount as those in the botanical carriage.
• Their yield is Class-specific — best resources only grow in 1st Class.
Other Changes Worth Knowing
• Batteries can now be crafted in 3rd Class.
• Cargo carriages have more building space (more improvements soon).
• Mining charges deal more damage to structures and players.
• Base upkeep doesn’t use chemicals anymore, but will be more expensive in the future.
• 2nd Class Ticket is cheaper to craft and doesn’t need chemicals — still takes 5 minutes though.
A New Era of Strategy, Risk, and Reward
This update changes how you play, how you climb, and how you survive. Choose your Class. Redeem or profit. Build or raid.
