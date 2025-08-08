 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® GUNTOUCHABLES The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19524066 Edited 8 August 2025 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Space Breach playable arcade now in store

  • Shelving can now be found in the new Decor section

  • Toms shop removal in favor of free 24/7 delivery

  • Food Stall for passive income can be found outside the store

  • Food Stall can be upgraded via the computer for increased income

  • Price adjustments to prizebox unlocks and Decor items

  • Collect all interaction is now available from the start

  • Rent updated to per expansion as per requests

  • Sliding staff only door for your convenience

\[Bug Fixes]

Next day crash error when closing stat menu

As we near the 1.0 Full Release , feel free to give your feedback on what features you would like to see on release day.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3725771
  • Loading history…
Depot 3725772
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link