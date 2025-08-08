Space Breach playable arcade now in store

Shelving can now be found in the new Decor section

Toms shop removal in favor of free 24/7 delivery

Food Stall for passive income can be found outside the store

Food Stall can be upgraded via the computer for increased income

Price adjustments to prizebox unlocks and Decor items

Collect all interaction is now available from the start

Rent updated to per expansion as per requests