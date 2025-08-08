Space Breach playable arcade now in store
Shelving can now be found in the new Decor section
Toms shop removal in favor of free 24/7 delivery
Food Stall for passive income can be found outside the store
Food Stall can be upgraded via the computer for increased income
Price adjustments to prizebox unlocks and Decor items
Collect all interaction is now available from the start
Rent updated to per expansion as per requests
Sliding staff only door for your convenience
\[Bug Fixes]
Next day crash error when closing stat menu
As we near the 1.0 Full Release , feel free to give your feedback on what features you would like to see on release day.
