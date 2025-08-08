Hello inmates,

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

Here are the patch notes for this update:

Adjusted the action switching interval for prisoners playing basketball in the exercise area, appropriately delaying the delay.

Adjusted the Fox's location after 21 days when Black Panther is the protagonist, so that it will vary based on the number of days since the wallet was given.

Added a clue for delivering multiple quest items, requiring all items to be on hand for delivery.

Adjusted the placement of the Kangaroo after losing money and leaving the club on the 20th day in a certain branch to make it more logical.

Adjusted the initial display of the "Leave it to Bob" option in the Boiler Room Water Pipe mini-game.

Optimized the Item Encyclopedia feature so that when viewing prisoners who possess a specific item, their locations are displayed simultaneously.

Added a fast travel feature, limited to the Main Building, located next to the quick return to cell button in the lower left corner.

Fixed an issue with the ending scene display being incorrect;

Fixed an issue where accepting the quest "Bruce's Money Problem" after the eighth day might prevent the main storyline from progressing;

Fixed an issue where the dialog box in the Boxing Ring and while bonding with Jumbo the Elephant was partially obscured by the screen edge;

Fixed an issue where characters moving items in the narrow space of the guard room's cleaning room might cause a freeze;

Fixed an issue where triggering the Endure Challenge while holding a mop in the guard room's cleaning room could cause a freeze;

Fixed an issue where the positions of some prisoners in the nighttime relationship screen were incorrectly displayed;

Fixed an issue where some prisoners' positions were wrong after a riot;

Fixed an issue where the character information in the lower right corner of the portrait might be wrong;

Fixed an issue where the Witness roll buff still applied during nighttime prayers in the church;

Fixed an issue in Thomas' route where on the afternoon of 10th day, Bernard the Capybara's level in the recreation area was incorrect.

Fixed an issue in Thomas' route where on the afternoon of 10th day, Rudolph the Reindeer's level in the general building was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where checking Dr. Harry's window during non-riot lockdown would trigger riot-related phrases.

Fixed an issue where the pop-up window for viewing cultural artifact skills could occasionally be closed.

Fixed an issue where a blur filter could occasionally appear in certain scenes.

Fixed an issue where you could still trigger the listening function after listening to inmates who have taken laxatives and left.

Fixed an issue where Fenra's character information could occasionally appear on the Sharp Tooth Gang relationship screen.

Fixed an issue where a certain quick jump option could allow players to reach the ground level during the day.

Fixed an issue where focus points would not be restored after winning certain battles when the "Esports Legend" skill was activated.

Fixed an issue where the "Game of Kings I" skill description did not match its actual effect.

Fixed an issue where, in multiplayer 1v2 combat, after performing a super-speed action in controller mode, it was possible to continue attacking a downed character.

Fixed an issue where clicking options in the opening scene of the cafe in the Fox arc could cause a freeze.