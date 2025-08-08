Hello inmates,
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
Here are the patch notes for this update:
Optimizations & Adjustments:
Added a fast travel feature, limited to the Main Building, located next to the quick return to cell button in the lower left corner.
Optimized the Item Encyclopedia feature so that when viewing prisoners who possess a specific item, their locations are displayed simultaneously.
Adjusted the initial display of the "Leave it to Bob" option in the Boiler Room Water Pipe mini-game.
Adjusted the placement of the Kangaroo after losing money and leaving the club on the 20th day in a certain branch to make it more logical.
Added a clue for delivering multiple quest items, requiring all items to be on hand for delivery.
Adjusted the Fox's location after 21 days when Black Panther is the protagonist, so that it will vary based on the number of days since the wallet was given.
Adjusted the action switching interval for prisoners playing basketball in the exercise area, appropriately delaying the delay.
Bug Fix：
Fixed an issue with the ending scene display being incorrect;
Fixed an issue where accepting the quest "Bruce's Money Problem" after the eighth day might prevent the main storyline from progressing;
Fixed an issue where the dialog box in the Boxing Ring and while bonding with Jumbo the Elephant was partially obscured by the screen edge;
Fixed an issue where characters moving items in the narrow space of the guard room's cleaning room might cause a freeze;
Fixed an issue where triggering the Endure Challenge while holding a mop in the guard room's cleaning room could cause a freeze;
Fixed an issue where the positions of some prisoners in the nighttime relationship screen were incorrectly displayed;
Fixed an issue where some prisoners' positions were wrong after a riot;
Fixed an issue where the character information in the lower right corner of the portrait might be wrong;
Fixed an issue where the Witness roll buff still applied during nighttime prayers in the church;
Fixed an issue in Thomas' route where on the afternoon of 10th day, Bernard the Capybara's level in the recreation area was incorrect.
Fixed an issue in Thomas' route where on the afternoon of 10th day, Rudolph the Reindeer's level in the general building was incorrect.
Fixed an issue where checking Dr. Harry's window during non-riot lockdown would trigger riot-related phrases.
Fixed an issue where the pop-up window for viewing cultural artifact skills could occasionally be closed.
Fixed an issue where a blur filter could occasionally appear in certain scenes.
Fixed an issue where you could still trigger the listening function after listening to inmates who have taken laxatives and left.
Fixed an issue where Fenra's character information could occasionally appear on the Sharp Tooth Gang relationship screen.
Fixed an issue where a certain quick jump option could allow players to reach the ground level during the day.
Fixed an issue where focus points would not be restored after winning certain battles when the "Esports Legend" skill was activated.
Fixed an issue where the "Game of Kings I" skill description did not match its actual effect.
Fixed an issue where, in multiplayer 1v2 combat, after performing a super-speed action in controller mode, it was possible to continue attacking a downed character.
Fixed an issue where clicking options in the opening scene of the cafe in the Fox arc could cause a freeze.
Fixed an issue where, after the 14th day roll call, clicking options in the dialogue with Bruce could cause a freeze if the Warden's invitation to a boxing match event was triggered.
If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.
Changed files in this update